Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:COTY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 5,282,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,213,276. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.52. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Coty by 111,779.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 266,863 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Coty by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after buying an additional 4,541,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Coty by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.34.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.