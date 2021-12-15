Covalent (CQT) Price Reaches $0.60 on Exchanges

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $29.66 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00055019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.11 or 0.08154942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00077295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,773.69 or 0.99858187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

