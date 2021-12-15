CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $447.04

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 447.04 ($5.91) and traded as low as GBX 311 ($4.11). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.23), with a volume of 1,395 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.39) price objective on shares of CPPGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 395.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 447.04. The company has a market capitalization of £28.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.57.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

