Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.29

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 5652391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

CS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

