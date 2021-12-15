Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

Shares of AQN traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$17.68. 1,842,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.79. The stock has a market cap of C$11.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$17.16 and a 1-year high of C$22.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$665.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$586.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

