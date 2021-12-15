Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLVO opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 144.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter worth about $104,000.

