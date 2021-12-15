Credits Trading 5% Lower This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and $209,419.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

