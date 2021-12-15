Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.34

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.34 and traded as high as C$6.32. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$6.07, with a volume of 5,380,426 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPG. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.25.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.3200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.