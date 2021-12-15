Critical Analysis: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) versus Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

41.9% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

JinkoSolar has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JinkoSolar and Everspin Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $5.38 billion 0.40 $35.31 million ($2.63) -17.01 Everspin Technologies $42.03 million 5.25 -$8.51 million ($0.05) -225.15

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 0.31% 2.78% 0.68% Everspin Technologies -1.95% -4.80% -2.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for JinkoSolar and Everspin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 2 3 0 2.33 Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00

JinkoSolar currently has a consensus target price of $46.78, suggesting a potential upside of 4.55%. Everspin Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.57%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats Everspin Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.