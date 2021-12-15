Critical Review: BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) versus Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Motorola Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A Motorola Solutions $7.41 billion 5.91 $949.00 million $7.23 35.90

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Motorola Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology N/A -721.47% -18.84% Motorola Solutions 15.46% -370.72% 13.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackSky Technology and Motorola Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Motorola Solutions 0 3 8 0 2.73

Motorola Solutions has a consensus target price of $256.45, indicating a potential downside of 1.19%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Risk & Volatility

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats BlackSky Technology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Holdings Inc. is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc., formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications. The Software & Services segment provides a range of solution offerings for government, public safety and commercial customers, which includes public safety and enterprise Command Center Software, unified communications applications, and video software solutions, delivered both on-premises; and as a service, which includes a continuum of service offerings beginning with repair, technical support and maintenance; and advanced technologies, which include monitoring, software updates and cybersecurity services; and managed services range from partial to full operation of customer-owned or Motorola Solutions-owned networks. The company was founded on September 25, 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

