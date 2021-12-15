Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.03

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.03 and last traded at $68.56, with a volume of 940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COIHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

