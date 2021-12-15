Crown (CRW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $213.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $213.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,131.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.12 or 0.00914122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00259827 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024672 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,618,234 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

