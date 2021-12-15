Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 701,635 shares of company stock worth $52,351,522. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cryoport by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,380 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cryoport by 459.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 5,775.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 231,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.75. 5,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,275. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

