Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Hits $0.0561 on Major Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 9% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $153,665.67 and $26.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

