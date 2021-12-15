CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $565,467.88 and approximately $2,911.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00040204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.99 or 0.00208968 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

