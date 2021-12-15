Cryptobuyer One Day Volume Reaches $63.00 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $51,630.79 and approximately $63.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00207669 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

Cryptobuyer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

