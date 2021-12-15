CryptoFranc (XCHF) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.16 million and $88,251.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

