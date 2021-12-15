Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Tops $0.0787 on Top Exchanges

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $62,817.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00054938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.52 or 0.08207691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00078327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,157.22 or 1.00053349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,903,593 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

