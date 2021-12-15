CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.19

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.19 and traded as low as C$16.51. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.66, with a volume of 76,198 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.19. The company has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 24.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 119.71%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

