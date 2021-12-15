Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises 1.1% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Cummins worth $80,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.01. 7,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.09 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.32.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

