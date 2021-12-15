Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Board of Directors Approves Share Buyback Plan

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE CMI traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $218.60. 983,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,410. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins has a 12 month low of $209.09 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.