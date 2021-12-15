Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Board of Directors Approves Share Buyback Plan

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
NYSE CMI traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $218.60. 983,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,410. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins has a 12 month low of $209.09 and a 12 month high of $277.09.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.
In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
