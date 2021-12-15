Curio Governance Trading Up 32.9% Over Last Week (CGT)

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 82.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Curio Governance has a total market cap of $5.25 million and $23,657.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curio Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00040344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.69 or 0.00207495 BTC.

Curio Governance Profile

Curio Governance is a coin. It launched on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,007,876 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling Curio Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

