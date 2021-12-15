Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will announce earnings per share of $2.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.8% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 28.4% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $132.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.50. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $136.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

