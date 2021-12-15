CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.25. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 16,567 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71.
CVD Equipment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVV)
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.
