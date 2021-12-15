CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.25. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 16,567 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

