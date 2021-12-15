CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 22.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 57.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.32.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $100.97. The company has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.