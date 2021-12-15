CyberMiles Price Reaches $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $414,047.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,708.38 or 0.98934761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00305392 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00030529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00043504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001683 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

