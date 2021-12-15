Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.13. 1,527,407 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The firm has a market cap of $167.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

Cybin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.