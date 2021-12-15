Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO Acquires $19,450.00 in Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO N Scott Fine acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $19,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

N Scott Fine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, N Scott Fine acquired 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00.

NASDAQ CYTH traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. 3,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,677. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 130.26% and a negative net margin of 1,236.82%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 350.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 117,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 133.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYTH. TheStreet lowered Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group began coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

