Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. Cyren shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 459,944 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a market cap of $28.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Cyren had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 104.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Cyren by 61.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Cyren during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cyren during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cyren during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cyren during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.