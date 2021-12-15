D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of D.R. Horton worth $20,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 429,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,783,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.64.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

