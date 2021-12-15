Dai (DAI) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $9.15 billion and approximately $842.79 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00040869 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00208263 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,177,726,184 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

