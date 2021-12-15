Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.97

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 22256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.

About Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.