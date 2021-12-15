DAO Maker Hits One Day Volume of $5.62 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $312.61 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for about $4.95 or 0.00010151 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00055513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.00 or 0.08184623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00077174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.51 or 1.00115461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,988,170 coins and its circulating supply is 63,157,366 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

