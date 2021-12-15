Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $179.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

DRI has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.75.

DRI stock opened at $149.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.89 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

