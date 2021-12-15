Darwin Advisors LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 446.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 52,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,878.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,885.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2,729.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

