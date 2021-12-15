Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO Sells $47,475.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, John Abbot sold 200 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $5,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $95,480.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, John Abbot sold 300 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $7,500.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $95,360.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $96,680.00.

Shares of Datto stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. 763,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,819. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.73, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Datto by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 43,571 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Datto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Datto by 589.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 149,972 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Datto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Datto by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 151,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

MSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Datto in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

