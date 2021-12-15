DATx One Day Trading Volume Tops $67,421.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. DATx has a total market capitalization of $263,456.96 and approximately $67,421.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DATx has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00040589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00208211 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

