DAV Coin (DAV) Trading 41.6% Lower This Week

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 41.6% against the dollar. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,608.67 or 0.98936851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.00313894 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00031369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00046238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001684 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

