Davinci Coin (DAC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.99 Million

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last week, Davinci Coin has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. Davinci Coin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $7.99 million worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Davinci Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Davinci Coin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009878 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00182683 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.84 or 0.00535204 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001186 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Davinci Coin Profile

Davinci Coin (CRYPTO:DAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

Davinci Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Davinci Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Davinci Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Davinci Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Davinci Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Davinci Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.