Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 5,180 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 237,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 76,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 106,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 134,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 28,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

Shares of PFE opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $311.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

