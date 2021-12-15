DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get DCC alerts:

OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. DCC has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.36.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.