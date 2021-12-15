Dearborn Partners LLC Has $54.86 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.2% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $54,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $448.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $149.53 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

