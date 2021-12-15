Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.73.

LOW opened at $252.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

