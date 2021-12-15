Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,277 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEP. KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

NEP opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.05. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

