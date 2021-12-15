Deborah H. Merrill Sells 2,624 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $75,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DLA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. 12,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $193.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.68. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 3,515.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 52,733 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 3,325.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 59,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

