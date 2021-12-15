Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,799.89

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,799.89 ($63.43) and traded as high as GBX 5,145 ($67.99). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 4,876 ($64.44), with a volume of 343,522 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DPH shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,960 ($52.33) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,400 ($58.15) to GBX 5,300 ($70.04) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of £5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,977.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,799.89.

In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tony Griffin sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,237 ($69.21), for a total value of £279,970.02 ($369,988.13). Also, insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($63.80), for a total transaction of £191,188.80 ($252,661.29).

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.