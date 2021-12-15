Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSI traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.08. Decisionpoint Systems has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Decisionpoint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

