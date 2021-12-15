Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.86 and last traded at C$3.86. Approximately 1,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.52 million and a PE ratio of 35.74.

About Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through Finished Product and Component Manufacturing segments. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporation systems used in mining and oil industries worldwide.

