DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $598.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00011407 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,610,870 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

