DEEPSPACE (DPS) Hits Market Cap of $18.32 Million

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $18.32 million and approximately $139,884.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00053446 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.97 or 0.07910233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00076770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,836.30 or 1.00132237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00051529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002543 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars.

